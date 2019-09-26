Chile celebrates 209th independence

Chile's Ambassador Juan Anibal Barria, right, is warmly greeted by British High Commissioner Tim Stew.

THE Ambassador of Chile Juan Anibal Barria celebrated the country's 209 years of independence last Tuesday at Ellerslie Plaza, Maraval.

Speaking to guests Barria thanked TT and all stakeholders involved with the embassy for their bilateral co-operation.

“Today we have become friends, even with the mosquitoes, and soon we will say that we are Trini to the bone,” he said.

Barria said not only has the embassy learned of the customs and diverse culture of TT, but has grown to admire the country in many aspects.

“Here is a vibrant, active society that does not hide its problems and a press that openly and seriously raises national difficulties and challenges.”

Barria expressed joy and pride in his country's 209 years of independence. He said despite the remoteness and susceptibility to being hit by hurricanes Chile has grown to the point where its citizens can enjoy the rights and freedoms they do today. He boasted of the changes in the gender agenda and its increasing support for climate change.

“Chile without a doubt has pending tasks, there are social needs that citizens urgently claim; there are flaws, gaps and many obstacles to overcome; but I have faith that we will know how to take the right steps,” Barria said.