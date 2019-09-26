Chalking up the awards

THE AWARD of the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT) to Chalkdust is not only a fitting crown to his many achievements as an individual, but it also acknowledges this country’s rich tradition of rituals of power and rebellion – embodied by the art form of calypso itself.

There has been no calypsonian as successful as Chalkdust. He has won the Calypso Monarch competition a record nine times, most recently in 2017. Before him, only the Mighty Sparrow had more wins.

What is notable about Chalkdust’s career is not just its number of laurels, it is also its consistency. He is one of few calypsonians who can be relied on to be consistently excellent: always playful and witty, always willing to take risks and change things up on the night of the competition. His consistency is such that every year there is speculation over whether or not he will battle once more for the crown.

At the same time, Chalkdust’s career has also been international in outlook. He won Carifesta in 1976, the World Calypso King title in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, eight times, and the Calypso King of the World in New York City on the two occasions when that competition was held. He was given a Prince Claus Award in 2007, an honour achieved by only two other Trinidadian artists: Peter Minshall and Christopher Cozier.

The award of the ORTT to Chalkdust also marks a turning point in our cultural life. It acknowledges that we are unlikely to see a calypsonian of his calibre again. As acknowledged in his 1993 song Kaiso Sick in the Hospital, there are many question marks over the future of the art form,which has long been overtaken by hybrid forms such as groovy and power soca.

But Chalkdust’s contribution has not only been as a performer. He has played a key role as a historian and ethnomusicologist. His Rituals of Power and Rebellion (published in 2001) and From the Horse’s Mouth, a socio-cultural history of calypso, will remain key texts for generations to come.

Chalkdust is an assistant professor of history at the University of the Virgin Islands, but before that played a key role at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT). Unfortunately, his time at the UTT ended in circumstances which raised questions over the prevalence of ageism in local academia. Certainly, Chalkdust, through the example of the length and breadth of his career, has made a strong case against the notion that people should in any way be fettered by their age.

We also today congratulate all the other awardees, including many from the cultural sector such as painter Jackie Hinkson, artist Shastri Maharaj, mas designer Gloria Dallsingh, Prof Patricia Mohammed, and lecturer Dr Cyril Anthony Collier. These awards make an important point about the role of the arts in our society.