CCJ must follow through on Guyana ruling

THE EDITOR: I join the handful of Caribbean citizens who have called on Caricom to issue an official statement on the breach of the Guyanese Constitution and of the ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to hold elections no later than September 18.

I, along with other right-thinking Caribbean citizens, furthermore call on the CCJ or the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission to make a statement or otherwise seek to have the CCJ ruling of June 18 implemented.

If the CCJ wishes to become the final court of appeal for all Caricom countries, then it must demonstrate that its rulings can be respected and enforced. If not, other Caribbean countries will – unfortunately – continue to hold on to the Privy Council as the source of ultimate justice.

DR KIRK MEIGHOO

Cunupia