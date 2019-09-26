Carenage man dies after Friday night shooting

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

A 38-year-old man who was shot on Friday died as a result of his wounds on Thursday morning while in intensive care at hospital.

Shernell Paul died after being shot three times in the stomach while liming with friends on L’anse Mitan road, Carenage.

According to reports, Paul and two other friends, aged 33 and 35, were liming near their home on Friday when at about 11.30 pm a man walked up to them and shot all three of them.

The 33-year-old was shot in his shoulder while the 35-year-old was shot in the calf, but Paul was shot multiple times in the abdomen.

All three were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Paul fought for his life in intensive care, but lost the battle on Thursday night, according to reports.

The other two men were treated and discharged from hospital.

CPL Ryan is continuing investigations into the shooting.