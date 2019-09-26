Bhagwandin cops St Barnabas 5K for third straight time

Paula Bhagwandin, left, receives her St. Barnabas 5K trophy from an official for a third consecutive year after powering to victory in the women’s division on Tuesday.

PAULA Bhagwandin was crowned women’s champion of the St Barnabas Anglican Church 5K for the third consecutive year when action ran off from Teeluck Trace, Penal, to Morne Diablo Recreation Ground, on Tuesday.

Bhagwandin completed the distance in a speedy time of 25 minutes and 54 seconds, bagging gold ahead of silver medallist Alisha Banks (30:45) and bronze receiver, Sharon Sookdeo (33:45).

In the men’s equivalent, Anthony Phillip claimed top honours in 17 minutes and 51 seconds. He beat to the line Adrian Paul (18:34) and veteran national distance runner, Jules La Rode (18:45) respectively, while Omesh Persaud (18:55) came in fourth.

Ian Thompson of the 62nd Road Walkers was the ‘top walker’ at this year’s event which featured approximately 100 participants.