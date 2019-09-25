What THA policies in place? After Karen, Duke asks Charles

Watson Duke

TOBAGO BUREAU

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke is calling on Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles to state the policies in place to ensure that businessplaces are protected during flooding. Additionally, he is calling for a soft insurance from the State for all fishermen.

The political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) and electoral representative for Roxborough/Delaford made the call while speaking “live” on Facebook on Sunday while Tobago was being pounded by tropical storm Karen which flooded out the entire island and caused major damage to houses and businessplaces.

“We call on the THA, tell us what policies are in place to ensure that businesspersons are protected during these periods. What type of insurance, what type of support they have in place to ensure, should it happen by some strange stroke of luck, how can they be protected by the policies and the regulations of the Government...what is in place?”

He noted that flooding in the capital city, Scarborough is no new development. “Year after year, Scarborough has been suffering with floods. Scarborough is supposed to be one of the areas that is highly maintained, one of the areas where flooding is prone just as Port of Spain.

“The THA under Chief Secretary Charles ought to have in place a system to ensure that all the water courses are properly cleaned on a regular basis. So, whenever there is a flood, there is no impediment, no debris to block the drains and cause a backup of water,” he said.

Duke said he saddened that no mention was made of the fishermen’s plight by Charles, even as he addressed members of the media in the aftermath of Karen. “He spent the entire day at TEMA micromanaging, preventing TEMA from doing their work, that’s what he did.

“Eight boats were lost in Roxborough. How do you protect these fishermen? On Tuesday, these fishermen were expected to have a fisherman day in Roxborough, it was supposed to be a big event, a lot of planning went into it, even the THA would have contributed some paltry something, some small money towards that.

“These fishermen now have lost their boats, how could they celebrate a fishing event in a real way when there is so much lost, there is so much pain, there is so much heartbreak. How does the THA see itself as softening the blow, intervening in and ensuring that what was planned for Republic Day in Roxborough comes off nice.”

“We are recommending that the State provides a soft insurance for all fishermen so that their boats and their engines can be insured. We’re also calling upon the THA to go into the contingency fund that is used for disasters and ensure that each of these fishermen who have suffered loss are properly compensated,” he said.