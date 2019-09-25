TT continue preparations for World Champs

THE TT track and field team completed its first phase of pre-World Championships preparations in Doha, Qatar yesterday.

The team arrived in Doha on Thursday and spent the period in a camp organised by the NAAATT (National Association of Athletics Administration Trinidad and Tobago) and coordinated by Aspire Training Center, before moving into the official championship hotel yesterday.

The preparations will continue towards the start of the IAAF World Championships, beginning on Friday and running until October 6.