Sancho: Positive developments Ascension to sponsor re-branded Pro League…

Brent Sancho

THE TT Pro League is set to be re-branded as the United States clothing company Ascension will come on board as sponsor of the TT Pro League.

Ascension has been involved in domestic club football, as the sponsors of an Invitational Tournament which is expected to conclude by the end of this month.

Richard Ferguson, the brainchild of the Ascension Invitational Tournament, director of local pest control company Terminix and managing director of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, yesterday confirmed that a sponsorship arrangement is in place for the Pro League, inclusive of television rights.

“There is a sponsorship arrangement,” said Ferguson. “There will be a launch and part of (the deal) is that we’ll be showing 20 matches on television. Ascension will be sponsoring the 20 matches.”

He continued, “We’ve bandied about some names and one of the names is the Ascension Premier League.”

According to a story on local website Wired868, the Ascension offer will be for one year only and Ferguson is expected to foot all production costs for the league’s coverage, which will likely be aired by regional sports channel SportsMax and a local entity.

Central FC’s owner and acting Pro League chairman Brent Sancho, is pleased with the positive approach shown by Ferguson towards the top-flight domestic competition.

“There has been some positive developments for the League,” said Sancho. “We’re very excited about the (forthcoming) season. We are now looking to put together a benefit game for Jason Marcano’s family, which should be the curtain-raiser for the season.”

Marcano, a former national midfielder, died in a vehicular accident in Arouca on May 30.

A week ago, the Pro League board rejected a proposal by the TT Football Association (TTFA), led by David John-Williams, to use FIFA Forward monies into the competition on the basis that the TTFA will oversee all funds due to the participating clubs, both from FIFA and subventions from the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

Sancho, in a diplomatic tone, said, “We at the Pro League will never leave the door closed for anyone, inclusive of the TTFA. The TTFA has been good to the Pro League in the past and, of course, we will want to leave the door open. There (have) been some positive developments for the league and, so, we will continue to move forward.

“If it’s to move forward without the TTFA, then so be it. If things come to fruition and both entities can work a way forward, then so be it as well. We’re always willing to work and partner with the governing body.”