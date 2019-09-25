Police begin donation drive for Tobago and Bahamas cops

THE police service is asking for the public’s support to help their own who were affected by flooding in Tobago and in Bahamas.

At the weekly media briefing, secretariat of the I Support our Services (ISOS) Cpl Tashika Gomes said all donated items will be coordinated through the Office of Disaster and Preparedness Management.

They are requesting non-perishable items and asked that those donating check the expiry date on the donated food items. Gomes said they are looking for bottled water, baby items inclusive of sealed nipples, baby formula and bottles, and baby wipes.

Cleaning supplies, inclusive of toiletries, sanitary napkins and flash lights with accompanying batteries for them, along with matches and lighters are also accepted. Anyone wanting further information is asked to contact the police at 688-2996, 612-0102 (extensions 12240 and 12241) and 235-5260.

Also addressing the media briefing was secretary of the police Social and Welfare Association Sgt Ancil Forde. Forde said all items are to be dropped off from September 30. This he said will allow the police time to coordinate with the respective agencies to ensure smooth sailing from collection to delivery.

Anyone willing to donate can send the items to any of the following police stations: Chaguanas, Morvant, Siparia, Scarborough, St Joseph, Sangre Grande, San Fernando and St James. Donations will also be collected at the Police Administration Building, the Social and Welfare Association office at fourth floor, Riverside Plaza and Central Police Station, Port of Spain.