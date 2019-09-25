Naps seek to maintain top spot

NAPARIMA will be seeking to maintain the top spot in the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division today.

The league leaders and defending champions will entertain the struggling St Augustine at the Lewis Street Ground, San Fernando.

Naps have a tally of 10 points from four games, while the 12th-placed St Augustine only have three points from four fixtures.

Presentation San Fernando are currently on second spot with nine points. They will have a tough task on their hands against another unbeaten outfit, East Mucurapo, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

The Trinity schools – Moka and East, will be visiting San Juan North and St Anthony’s respectively, while Carapichaima will tackle Pleasantville at the Presentation Chaguanas ground.

Cellar-placed St Mary’s are set to host Malick at their school ground in St Clair.

Due to the passage of Tropical Storm Karen last Sunday, the scheduled fixture between Speyside and QRC has been postponed. All matches today will kick off at 3.30 pm.