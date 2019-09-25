Khan to attend Gas Exporting Countries Forum

MEETING: Energy Minister Franklin Khan, front row 3rd from right, at the 20th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Port of Spain. Khan leaves to attend this year’s meeting to be held in Russia. PHOTO COURTESY ENERGY MINISTRY

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan will be travelling overseas to attend the 21st Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) from September 30 to October 4. This meeting will take place in Moscow, The Russian Federation and will coincide with Russian Energy Week.

Accompanying Khan will be Selwyn Lashley, Strategic Energy Advisor in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. Last year, the 20th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), convened in Port of Spain, under the chairmanship of Minister Khan who also acted as the President of the Ministerial Meeting.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) is an international governmental organisation that provides the framework for exchanging experience and information among Member Countries.

GECF is a gathering of the world’s leading gas exporting countries and was set up as international governmental organisation with the objective to increase the level of coordination and strengthen the collaboration among Member countries.