Karyn Forbes to skipper TT women footballers Coach De Four names 29 for training camp…

Karyn Forbes

TT women football team coach Stephan De Four recently invited 29 players for a residential training camp which is ongoing ahead of the CONCACAF Preliminary Women’s Olympic Tournament for Tokyo 2020, Caribbean Zone.

The five-nation group phase will take place at the Ato Boldon Stadium from September 30 to October 8 with hosts TT taking on Aruba in their opening match on September 30, from 5 pm. All matches will be played at the Couva venue. The other competing nations are Dominican Republic, Antigua/Barbuda and St Kitts/Nevis. Only the group winners will advance to the CONCACAF Final Championship next year from which two of the eight teams will advance to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

So far, Canada, United States and Mexico are already through to the CONCACAF Finals.

De Four is expected to name his final roster this weekend, but he has already named experienced defender/midfielder Karyn Forbes as the team captain. Forbes, a veteran of the 2015 Women’s World Cup qualifying team, said she was expecting TT to give a solid account at home.

“No doubt I think we have to potential but at the end of the day we don’t want to underestimate any team,” Forbes said.

“I think preparations have been good. It’s a new squad. At any point in life you have to have transition. With some of the new players coming in, we’ll be able to utilise them and have some fresh blood and help them (as experienced players) to grow.

“I think right now a lot is at stake especially where women’s football is concerned. I hope we can use this competition as an opportunity to make a statement and bring back the fun and bring back people out to watch women’s football,” she added.

The former US-based player touched on the work done by De Four, who replace Shawn Cooper as coach earlier this year.

“Every coach is different but Stephan is very serious and we need someone who is serious and I’m elated to work under him.”

Provisional Squad – Agape Alexander, Faith Alexander, Alexcia Ali, Shanelle Arjoon, Sydney Boisselle, Afyiah Cornwall, Khadisha Debesette, Malaika Dedier, Amaya Ellis, Karyn Forbes, Kimika Forbes, Janine Francois, Nathifa Hackshaw, Liana Hinds, Asha James, Renasha Jones, Jasandra Joseph, Maya Matouk, Cayla McFarlane, Janelle McGee, Tenesha Palmer, Aaliyah Pascall, Tori Paul, Aaliyah Prince, Makayla Prince, Meyah Romeo, Maria-Frances Serrant, Laurelle Theodore, Nia Walcott.

Technical Staff – Stephan De Four (coach); Andre Salandy, Darrel Marcelle, Corbin Cooper, Desiree Sarjeant (assistant coaches); Earl ‘Spiderman’ Carter (goalkeeper coach); Natalie Harper (equipment manager); Kern Meloney, Shenice Gittens (physios).

Matches schedule with kick-off times -

Monday 30 September: St Kitts/Nevis vs Dominican Republic, 2.30pm; Aruba vs Trinidad and Tobago, 5pm.

Wednesday 2 October: Dominican Republic vs Aruba, 2.30 pm; Trinidad and Tobago vs Antigua and Barbuda, 5 pm.

Friday 4 October: Antigua/Barbuda vs Dominican Republic, 2.30 pm; Aruba vs St Kitts/Nevis, 5 pm.

Sunday 6 October: Antigua/Barbuda vs Aruba, 2.30 pm; Trinidad and Tobago vs St Kitts/Nevis, 5 pm.

Tuesday 8 October: St Kitts/Nevis vs Antigua/Barbuda, 2.30pm; Trinidad and Tobago vs Dominican Republic, 5 pm.