Karen leaves ‘Bago in a mess Business owners counting losses

KAREN’S POWER: The Dunveygan Road in Whim was completely inaccessible due to a fallen tree and utility pole in Tropical Storm Karen’s wake on Sunday. The pole and tree were partially resting on a nearby house.

Clean up efforts in Scarborough began in earnest on Monday, a day after heavy rainfall from tropical storm Karen triggered extensive flooding in the capital's downtown commercial area.

Wearing rubber boots and armed with shovels, business owners and their employees removed thick slush from within their businesses as they tried to come to terms with the effects of the deluge. Backhoes also were used to clear the roadway of mud and debris.

Businessmen said the damage caused by the severe flooding still had not sunk in.

"I am still in a daze," one businessman said as he scooped up a pile of mud from the entrance of his convenience store.

Another business owner said she hopes she never has to relive the experience.

"I just felt helpless when I saw the water just moving through the store. But what can I do? This is my only form of livelihood and several people are depending on me right now."

The business owners said they are yet to quantify their losses.

Milford Road, Scarborough, including the Esplanade and parts of the port, was submerged in flood waters from as early as 8 am on Sunday, causing drivers and pedestrians to seek alternative routes to get to their destinations.

On Monday, workers at the Top of The Line Hardware: Parking and Electrical Supplies Store, one of the oldest establishments in Scarborough, and Kenrick's Ice Cream Delights were seen removing items, most of which were covered in mud. They were thankful most of the merchandise was salvaged.

"God was with us," a worker at Top of the Line Hardware said.

Sunday's flood waters also entered the premises of the T&T Electricity Commission, at the corner of Spring and Wilson Road, but workers were able to salvage 20 of the 22 vehicles that were parked in the compound. Fire officers on Monday assisted the workers in cleaning the area.

Scotiabank also was not spared the heavy flooding and the branch has been closed until further notice. Customers are being advised to visit the bank's Lowlands branch to conduct their business.

In a statement, the bank thanked customers for their patience and understanding as it worked to restore services after flood waters razed through its premises.

The bank urged customers who normally use the night deposit service at the Scarborough branch to visit the Gulf City, Lowlands branch, between 10 am and 5pm, to make the necessary arrangements for the switch in location.

Customers were advised to reach out to the bank at 62-SCOTIA with any questions and concerns they may have.

Clean up exercises also were carried out at the nearby Mac Phones Solutions, Pizza Boys/Church's Chicken, Children's and Maternity Store and View Port Supermarket, all of which are on Carrington Street.

On Monday, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and Tobago Emergency Management Agency officials toured villages that were affected by tropical storm Karen.