J’ouvert on Republic Day Despers bring sweet pan to Woodbrook

POWDER MAS: Revellers throw baby powder in the air yesterday during the annual Shell Invaders Republic Day J’ouvert in Woodbrook. PHOTOS BY GARY CARDINEZ

GARY CARDINEZ

WHILE many people spent the public holiday yesterday cleaning up after tropical storm Karen’s misbehaviour on Sunday. many more were in Woodbrook jumping up to the sweet sounds of the national instrument.

Desperadoes caused a stir as they debuted at the Shell Invaders Republic Day J’ouvert yesterday morning. Coming into the line up with a very late call, Desperadoes proved themselves worthy of the invitation.

The Laventille institution was the only band to receive an encore when they were finished playing in front of Invaders Pan yard on Tragarete Road.

Pan music lovers were so thrilled with Desperadoes version of “This Melody Sweet” that they begged for more. The band members obliged and kicked off with their signature song “Rebecca”. Pandemonium followed with man, woman and children jumping and singing as pan music reigned supreme.

The fifth edition of the Republic Day J’Ouvert - Redefining Tradition event featured steel orchestras from Woodbrook and included Hadco Phase II Pan Groove, Tripolians, Brimblers, MHTL Starlift and host Shell Invaders playing through the streets around the Queen’s Park Oval along with the traditional J’Ouvert characters of Mud mas and blue devils. Panorama Champions bp Renegades were stationary in the car park adjacent to Invaders Pan Yard.

The theme for this year’s event was Hawaiian Invasion and many people came out with their costumes to be a part of the annual parade.

While the bands played local songs like Good Morning, Savannah Grass and Party Start, Brinblers were outstanding with their version of Love is a Many Splendid Thing. They had people holding each other and dancing in the streets.