Fake cop charged with fraud

NAVIN JAIKARAN, 44, of Seventh Avenue, Barataria, appeared in the San Fernando magistrates' court on Wednesday, charged with obtaining $10,000 from a Gulf View, La Romaine businessman by menace.

The charge stemmed from an investigation by Fraud Squad detectives, that a man had been posing as a senior superintendent of police. The man had been suggesting to businessmen in the Gulf View, La Romaine area, that he could prevent people who they owe money to, from pursuing them for their money.

The charge was laid indictably and senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor did not call upon Jaikaran to plead.

The charge alleged that he demanded $10,000 from businessman Devanand Ramdhan.

After a sting operation spearheaded by ACP Totaram Dookhie, Insp Sheridon Hill, Cpls Ian Mitchell and Lawrence Joefield, Jaikaran was arrested on Monday.

Connor granted him $40,000 bail to be approved by the court’s registrar. He is to reappear on October 23. Mitchell laid the charge.