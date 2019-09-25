England’s Jordan replaces TKR’s Hasnain

England fast bowler Chris Jordan. (AFP PHOTO)

IN a press release yesterday from the Hero CPL, it was announced that Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Chris Jordan for the remainder of the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Jordan will be replacing Mohammad Hasnain who has returned to Pakistan for domestic and international commitments.

The Barbadian-born pacer has played eight Tests, 31 ODIs and 39 T20Is for England, picking up 111 international wickets in those matches. He has played T20 cricket in the T20 Blast in the UK, the Big Bash in Australia, the Pakistan Super League and the Indian Premier League.