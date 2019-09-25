Disappointed with the BBC

THE EDITOR: I am just a Trini-to-the-bone citizen who does not like how TT was portrayed by the BBC. One does not have to be the PM to feel offended. Was Dr Rowley expected to say it does not matter? That we are just “low fence?”

Billions of people are viewing this world class news provider making TT people look like we set out to harm Venezuelans. More research was needed before rushing to publish.

The BBC as an entity could not possibly be aware that one of its journalists made the wrong sort of friends while on assignment. Even if 20 people did not speak to the journalist, it is not enough reason to give an unbalanced view of the problem because of a deadline.

This is just a small Third World country and the patriotic pride of the inhabitants does not matter greatly? Only 1.3 very small insignificant people? Is the worldwide reputation of the very wealthy BBC more important than our own pride?

How about the BBC doing an expose on how the Venezuelans have settled in? A couple of them have been arrested for “misbehaviour” regarding drugs, guns and ATM fraud. A couple of them have murdered each other. And quite a few have already found jobs.

A picture speaks a thousand words.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin