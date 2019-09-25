Des Vignes leads coastal clean-up drive

Environment Secretary Kwesi Des Vignes doing his part in the International Coastal Clean Up at Minister's Bay, Bacolet, last Saturday.

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE) spearheaded a coast clean-up drive on Saturday at Minister's Bay, Bacolet and Courland Bay, Black Rock. There were volunteers from several groups including rotary clubs, intercact clubs and brownies, all doing their part to keep the ocean free of plastic and clean. There has been serious emphasis recently on the harmful impact of plastic in the ocean and the volunteers were hard at work collecting garbage around the beaches. Day two of the clean-up drive at La Guira Bay, Kilgwyn and Sandy Point Bay was postponed due to Tropical Storm Karen.