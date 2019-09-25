Court to rule on detention orders

THE COURT of Appeal will, in December, rule on whether a magistrate’s refusal to grant the police detention orders for over $200,000 in cash they seized from three brothers during an investigation in 2014, can be reviewed by the courts.

Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Judith Jones and Charmaine Pemberton on Monday reserved to December 2, their decision in an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) against a decision of former senior magistrate Lucina Cardenas-Ragoonanan who refused further detention orders and ordered the money to be returned to the three men

The DPP filed a judicial review claim and obtained a stay of execution of the magistrate’s orders. The cash is currently in the control of the Comptroller of Accounts, but the judges questioned whether the police were still pursuing their investigations which led to the cash being seized.

They were told there was no statute of limitations on criminal offences.

No charge had been laid against the three men, and the seizure of the cash was made under section 38 of the Proceeds of Crimes Act.

The judges are to decide whether an alternative remedy existed in that the DPP could have appealed the magistrate’s decision.

However, it was argued for the DPP that there was no statutory right of appeal against a magistrate who grants, or fails to grant, cash detention orders under section 38 of the PoCA since a complaint had not been filed. Attorney Sanjeev Lalla also submitted that the refusal by the magistrate also amounted a penalty or a sanction.

In her decision in 2016, Justice Margaret Mohammed, whose ruling was appealed, held that in dealing with cash detention applications under section 38, the magistrate was presiding in the summary jurisdiction where applications were treated as criminal and not civil proceedings.

She held that the absence of an expressed provision for an appeal under that section did not take away the DPP’s right to appeal the magistrate’s decision under section 128 of the Summary Courts Act or section 36 of the Supreme Court of Judicature Act.

She added that there were alternative remedies to the DPP other than having the matter judicially reviewed.

At the hearing on Monday, the judges said the appeal also raised the issue of judicial accountability and was something they would consider in their ruling. Attorneys Ravi Rajcoomar and Irshaad Ali appeared for the magistrate.