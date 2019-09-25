Carnival to launch Sunday

An ole mas character looking for S⁣andals, participates in the street procession for the launch of Tobago Carnival 2019 in Scarborough.

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) will officially launch Carnival 2020 this Sunday.

The launch, originally carded for September 22, was postponed because of Tropical Storm Karen.

In a release today, NCC said its theme for Carnival 2020 was "Rejuvenation: Better than Ever."

The launch will take place at the Queen's Park Savannah at 4 pm and will begin with a parade of mas characters (traditional and conventional) and steel orchestras.

The parade participants will assemble and flow from the Drag, through the eastern entrance and unto the main stage before the Grand Stand audience.

The launch will feature more than 1000 traditional and conventional mas characters, steel pan, and calypsonians and soca artistes.

The entertainment line-up includes: Blaxx, Karene Asche, Farmer Nappy, Nadia Batson, Aaron Duncan Super Blue, Ronaldo London, Ravi B & Karma, and Brass to the World.

There will also be giveaways for the public.