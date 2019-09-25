Carnbee gas station robbed
POLICE are searching for two men after a robbery at the Carnbee gas station.
Sources told Newsday, shortly after 7pm on Monday, two masked men, one with a gun, approached a pump attendant and escorted him into the building. The men forced the attendant to hand over close to $9000 from the cash register. They then escaped in a waiting car which had no number plates. No one was harmed during the incident.
Sgt Glenville Wilson of the Shirvan Road station is heading the investigation.
