Areas that need to be addressed in budget

THE EDITOR: With budget day less than two weeks away (October 7), I have several concerns that I need to get off my chest and hope that the Finance Minister will give them some consideration.

Increasing oil production cannot be done on short-term drilling contracts. TT needs three rigs drilling on land and two off the west coast drilling on a continuous basis to move our oil production back up to 100,000 bopd.

The supplemental petroleum tax (SPT) needs to be lowered in order to encourage Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd and other oil companies to drill more to increase production.

There are no plans for drilling on the West Coast next year and from October drilling on the East Coast will be reduced.

Companies need to be encouraged to drill exploration wells to find deeper reserves, and allowing the full capital cost of these wells to be written off against SPT is sure to have the desired effect.

What is going on with Clico? We need to know.

Indiscipline continues in schools as gangs are taking control of the children.

Because of the country’s economic situation, companies have had lay off staff. The Government needs to say what it is doing to provide employment for the thousands of school-leavers annually. And the business sector needs the VAT refunds to enable some of them to kick-start the construction sector.

Pensioners should not still be paying income tax on their pensions. After having worked most of their life paying income tax and are now retired, their pensions are still being taxed. This is wrong.

As this will be an election budget, no attempt will be made to narrow the expenditure gap but in succeeding budgets attempts must be made to narrow this gap, starting with pegging the exchange rate at TT$8 to US$1 or TT will be on the rocks.

In this budget, the minister needs to bring back the 2.5 per cent tariff on capital goods or on some items, as he did with VAT.

The minister must also look at his allocations to ministries that are not producing. A review must be done and a report made to citizens on the last budget, ministry by ministry.

No serious attention is being given to the environment, waste management, disposal and recycling of garbage. This must change. France just banned plastic cups. What are we doing?

The deplorable situation of those humans, classified as vagrants, visible on our city streets must be resolved.

The attitude of public servants must be fixed to improve the delivery of service.

Where are the audited financials from Tobago for the billions allocated over the past years?

Budget 2019-2020 will as always contain a lot of proposals but little results. So I expect the customary more talk and less achievements.

As someone fittingly said, there are a lot of people in leadership positions but there aren’t any leadership qualities in them so how can we to expect any different results.

There are many more concerns, but I don’t like to complain.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail