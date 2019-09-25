All schools except San Juan North Sec, reopen today

THE Ministry of Education yesterday stated that all schools except San Juan North Secondary will reopen today after being given Monday off on account of the major flooding caused by the passage of tropical storm Karen on Sunday.

The ministry in a press release said that Minister Anthony Garcia commended the efforts of people involved in the cleaning and sanitisation of all schools affected by flooding.

“I want to thank teachers, parents, the regional corporations and all stakeholders who came together to nsure all our schools were back up and running. Though efforts were made to have the San Juan North Secondary School ready, the extensive flooding called for more work to be done than could be facilitated in the last two days,” Garcia said.

No word was given in the press release as to when San Juan North Secondary will be reopened. Minister Garcia also extended condolences to the family, loved ones, fellow teachers and students of Garfield Gaye who was found murdered on Monday in Cunupia. Personnel of the Student Support Services Division of the Ministry, along with officers of the Employee Assistance Programme will be on site today at Gaye’s school to facilitate counselling for the staff and students.

An autopsy is expected to be done today on Gaye’s body at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.