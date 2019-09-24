Weekes: Recommit to our national watchwords

President Paula-Mae Weekes.

CITIZENS must renew their understanding of what it is to be a sovereign, independent nation under a Republican Constitution, and let its values be reflected in the conduct of their daily lives.

This is the message from President Paula-Mae Weekes in her annual Republic Day address to the nation.

“Today, 43 years later, we take stock of our achievements, setbacks and identity in constant evolution. We have experienced the characteristic ebb and flow of a developing society and, although we recognise these growing pains, we also recognise that we have escaped much of the danger that affects other young nations in our region and around the world.

“In the midst of our circumstances, we can remain united by the Republican Constitution that establishes and guarantees our fundamental rights and freedoms.”

Weekes’ message focused on maintaining the peace and unity of all citizens. She said, today the nation must remember the importance Republic Day has for TT in terms of the nation’s independent spirit and a constantly evolving identity that adapts to the laws for good governance.

“The republican status was the result of a concerted effort by the engineers of our independence who firmly believed that we had the tenacity, the resolution and the means to carry out the complete administration of our affairs.”

Weekes said Republic Day is an appropriate occasion to recognise our responsibility to defend the rights and dignity of our fellow men even while celebrating and re-committing to the foundational principles of discipline, tolerance and production.

“Tonight, we will honour the Trinidadians who embody those principles and exemplify citizenship in its truest form: People who have placed the country before themselves and have nurtured and developed our people and our institutions.

“The National Awards, now on its 50th anniversary, recognise the people who have contributed to our national development and will show the dedication, brilliance, creativity and innovation that exist in our twin nation.”

She said this nation has a long road ahead and citizens must renew their understanding of what it means to be a republic and exude those values in our attitude, work ethic and civic duties.