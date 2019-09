Time for charity

Former president Anthony Carmona and his wife Reema with Hannah Janoura at Janoura's charity wine and cheese cocktail reception at MovieTowne Banquet and Conference Centre at Invader’s Bay, Port of Spain on Friday night.

Hannah Janoura hosted her annual wine and cheese cocktail reception at the MovieTowne Banquet and Conference Centre, Invader’s Bay, Port of Spain on Friday night.

This year Janoura's mission was to raise funds to purchase two buses for the Cancer Society. Last year, she raised funds to supply 400 wheelchairs to those most in need.

The function was supported by a cross section of people from the various sectors.