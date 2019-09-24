SFGH rat issue dealt with

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who in Parliament, spoke on the issue of a rat infestation at the stores section in the San Fernando General Hospital - an issue which has been rectified. FILE PHOTO

STAFF at the stores department of the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) are breathing a sigh of relief once more after their encounter with rats in the last month. The issue was raised in the Parliament a week ago after Newsday reported on a rat infestation in the department which employed some 40 workers.

Workers also expressed fear of contracting rat-borne diseases such as Leptospirosis and were using gowns, gloves and shoes normally worn by theatre staff to protect themselves.

The department stock supplies for distribution throughout the hospital and region and workers claimed the rats were running wild and nibbling on the boxes containing items and some of its contents. In the Parliament, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the public health department was sent in to examine the facility, to eradicate the problem and ensure there was no migration to other departments.

The stores department is housed on the basement floor of the accident and emergency department. Deyalsingh said workers would have been tested to also ensure they had not contracted any of the diseases spread by the rodents. Staff at the department confirmed yesterday the problem has been arrested.

“We are not seeing any droppings or any evidence to indicate the presence of rats, such as chipped paper,” a worker said. In addition to spraying and setting rat traps, some of which are still in the department in the event there is a recurrence, infrastructure work has been done to close off any openings the rats may have used to enter.

No employees were found to have contracted any of the diseases spread by rats. “Everything worked out well. No one got ill. We believe the measures taken would have solved the problem. We are breathing a sign of relief now,” one worker said.