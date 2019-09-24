ORTT for ‘Chalkie’ After 53 years singing calypso

Dr Hollis Liverpool (Chalkdust)

THE country's highest award, the Order of the Republic of TT (ORTT) will be awarded to calypso icon and educator Dr Hollis Liverpool, known in the calypso world as Chalkdust.

The Trinity Cross was the highest award until it was changed in 2006.

Liverpool was nominated for the award in the sphere of education, culture and research.

The ceremony for the national awards will be held this evening at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, Port of Spain, on this country's 43rd anniversary as a republic. The occasion also marks the 50th anniversary of the National Awards ceremony.

When contacted for a reaction on being honoured by the State, Liverpool – after being reluctant, saying he was sworn to secrecy by the Office of the President until the big night, said he was humbled by the recognition for his work.

"After 53 years in the vineyard, I have to say thanks for all that I have done, for recognising my work, for recognising my contribution not only for culture and Carnival, but also education. I have worked in all areas of education from primary school, secondary school, university and post-grad, which are doctoral students.

"I'm very, very happy and I thank the Government for recognising my work. This tribute will go all through the Caribbean, the United States, and Europe where I have fans. I am sure they will be happy. I have worked in all those areas and I have been awarded by them sometimes. So, I want to thank the Government very, very much for recognising me and recognising the importance of calypso and Carnival, especially when they have some people now saying they shouldn't have Carnival in the schools and we shouldn't teach Carnival."

Liverpool said he was happy that Government understood the importance of Carnival studies which was not about making Carnival costumes, but dealing with the impact and the influence of the arts on the country, on the society and economically.

He said since he started singing calypso since 1967 and it has been quite a journey singing and composing every year, and putting out records every year from his own pocket.

Liverpool taught at primary and secondary schools over a period of 35 years, and afterwards served in the Ministry of Culture as a cultural officer and director of culture from 1993 to 1999 when he retired from the public service.

He has recorded more than 300 calypsoes.

Liverpool has won the Calypso Monarch title nine times, the Calypso King of the World title in New York twice, the Buy Local competition title nine times, and was the nine-time Caribbean Monarch in the US Virgin Islands.

President of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance) said Liverpool's award was a long time in coming.

"I am extremely elated. We have been lobbying for this for some time now. This makes me feel really happy for all calypsonians, for the organisation and the nation as a whole. He has struggled with calypso as an art and as an educator."

AWARDEES:

FOR LONG AND MERITORIOUS SERVICE TO TT:

The Chaconia Medal (Gold)

Bharat Bassaw - professor/consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology (medicine)

Clarry Benn - former executive director of the Unit Trust Corporation and chairman of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (finance)

Major General Ralph Brown - former Chief of Defence Staff (public service)

Lawrence Carrington - professor emeritus, University of the West Indies, St Augustine (language and development)

Donald Howard "Jackie" Hinkson - artist (art)

Nizam Mohammed - attorney (public service)

Kenneth Cyril Valley (posthumously) - politician (public service)

The Chaconia Medal (Silver)

Christie-Ann Morris-Alleyne - attorney (civil service)

Dr Esla Valerie Lynch - former principal (education/public service)

FOR LONG AND DEVOTED SERVICE TO TT:

The Hummingbird Medal (Gold)

Martha Alicia Archer - former business services manager at WASA (sport)

Darrin Roger Brian Carmichael - executive director of Community Defence Services (Neighbourhood Watch) (community service)

Norma Eleanor Blizzard-Inniss - former pharmacist (public service)

Richard Fakoory (posthumously) - former businessman (community service/sport)

Maura Patricia Imbert - biochemist/ university lecturer (astronomy)

Cathryn Kelshall - teacher (education)

Aftab Khan - professor emeritus of geophysics, University of Leicester (medicine)

Dr Lesley Ann Roberts - nephrologist (medicine)

John Seyjagat - lecturer/executive director of the Zoological Association of America and International director of the Zoological Society of TT (education/ conservationist)

TT Association of Retired (Responsible) Persons (National Service)

The Hummingbird Medal (Silver)

Jennifer Myron Cassar (posthumously) - former Carib Queen of TT (culture and community service)

Gloria Dallsingh - mas designer (culture)

Edmund Jackson Pouchet - swim coach (sport)

Satyernand Seemungal - attorney (community service)

The Hummingbird Medal (Bronze)

Devendra Boodooram (posthumously) - prisons officer II (public service)

Thaddeus Caraballo - police officer (gallantry)

Augustus Castle - facilities manager (gallantry)

Jeremy Lewis - coast guard (gallantry)

Akil Melville - fire fighter (gallantry)

Kwasi Robinson - local economic development officer (gallantry)

FOR OUTSTANDING AND MERITORIOUS SERVICE TO TT:

The Public Service Medal of Merit (Gold)

Dr Cyril Anthony Collier - senior lecturer, University of TT (education/culture)

Dr William Dhanessar - medical doctor-oncologist (medicine/public service)

Shastri Maharaj - artist/teacher, former curriculum co-ordinator in visual and performing arts (art)

Dr Jasmine Stella Ramcharan - paediatrician (child development / public service)

Col Patrick Eustace Taylor - reinsurance executive (community service / youth development)

L Anthony Watkins - consultant (public service)

Dr Sister Phyllis Wharfe - project director (education and the empowerment of young women)

FOR THE OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION OF WOMEN'S RIGHTS AND ISSUES IN TT:

Medal for the Development of Women (Gold)

Marilyn Barker-Duncan - professor of gender and cultural studies (development of women)

Onika Mars - president and founder of Woman of Substance, Tobago (development of women)

Patricia Mohammed - professor of gender and cultural studies (development of women)

Asiya Mohammed - executive director, Conflict Women Ltd (development of women)