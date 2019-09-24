Ordered to pay after refusing settlement

A Maloney man who refused a settlement offer of $20,000 to avoid a trial will now have to pay $15,000 in legal costs to the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) for his failed claim in which he alleged he was not properly treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope for injuries sustained after he jumped from a building in 2010.

Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams made the cost order after dismissing Bevon Dollard’s medical negligence claim against the NCRHA.

In her decision, delivered at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, Quinlan-Williams said she found Dollard was not a credible witness and found no negligence or liability on the part of the NCRHA or its doctors and health care professionals.

She said the court was satisfied that Dollard, on February 13, 2010, jumped from the building and after being treated at the hospital, removed both his casts, and any further injuries he suffered were “wholly caused” by him, not the treatment or lack of treatment at the hospital.

Dollard sought compensation for pain, suffering and loss of earnings as a painter as he is unable to walk without a walking stick and is unable to work.

In his claim, he alleged that he was painting a building in Maloney when he jumped from the scaffolding because he was being pursued.

He fell three stories down, landed in a standing position on his feet and heard a loud crunching noise. Both his legs were broken. He was taken to the EWMSC where he was treated and his legs put in casts.

At the trial, although two doctors testified, the judge did not allow their evidence as permission was not sought for them to be deemed expert witnesses.

The NCRHA was represented by attorneys Rishi Dass and Marina Narinesingh while attorneys Richard Jagai and Kent Samlal represented Dollard.