No UCI points up-for-grabs at 2019 Tobago Classic

FOR a second consecutive year, the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) will not provide contesting cyclists with the opportunity to chase International Cycling Union (UCI) points.

This decision was taken following the 2017 edition where UCI highlighted to organisers a road management and safety concern for both cyclists and officials during races. Since this revelation was presented to the TICC executive, race chairman Jeffrey Charles, held several meetings with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and other key stakeholders, to assess and evaluate how this issue could be resolved professionally.

After working assiduously over the past two years to ensure the TICC met the requested requirements, Charles still believes there is work to be done to ensure complete road safety of all cyclists and officials during competition. The race chairman also noted that the Tour of Tobago had been officially authorised by the sport’s governing body for a period of six years (2012 - 2017).

“We have asked the UCI to give us a two-year break to work on the safety concerns they have on the management of roadways during races,” he explained. “The UCI is willing to relax some of their strict rules as they now appreciate that third world countries don’t have the logical resources and infrastructure as compared to first world nations. They (UCI) were very eager to come back on board this year as they feel confident that their road safety concerns were being better managed in the last two years. But I was not one hundred per cent convinced, so I needed one more year to get it right. This was my decision as UCI is still very much in support and on board with this event.”

Charles though, remains optimistic that all parties involved, such as the THA’s Division of Infrastructure and Road Works, TT Police Service, Tobago Emergency Management Agency, Tobago Regional Health Authority, Red Cross, key stakeholders and the TICC executive will be able to formulate a comprehensive road management and safety plan by the 2020 hosting.

“Even though it’s not UCI sanctioned this year, we’ve already had a larger turnout of international cyclists from previous years. This is so because cyclists want to take part in this particular race; it’s one like no other. UCI is also keen to get back on board because this race is important for them to have on their UCI Calendar of Events,” Charles added.

This year, however, Charles indicated they will play host to this illustrious five-day road meet on the smallest budget in over seven years. Although they were forced to make several financial cut backs this time around, Charles is goal-bound on hosting yet another exciting TICC where the world’s riders vie for honours along the winding but scenic roads of Tobago.

“We’ve had to make several adjustments on how many international teams we can invite, cash prizes and other elements. All I can say is, come out Trinidad and Tobago and see some of the globe’s best road racers go at it on home soil,” he concluded.