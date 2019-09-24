No decision on TTFA presidential candidate

Super League president Keith Look Loy.

THE United Slate, including vocal TT Super League president Keith Look Loy and Northern Football Association president Anthony Harford, has not made a decision yet on who will aim to unseat current TT Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams at the elections, on November 24. However, the group remains committed and will unveil their plans for TT football after nomination deadline on October 15.

In July, Look Loy and Harford, along with presidents of various football bodies in TT announced that they planned to form the united slate in order to save TT football from further despair.

Some of the other members of the United Slate are former president of the TTFA Raymond Tim Kee, president of the TT Women’s League Football Susan Joseph-Warrick, president of the Central Football Association Shymdeo Gosine, president of the Secondary Schools Football League William Wallace and former TT Pro League chairman Sam Phillip.

Harford said the United Slate has been busy formulating plans leading up to the elections. “We have been focussed on trying to do some research on what we feel will be required to bring some stability back to the football. We have made no decision (on who is going up for presidency.) The one decision we made is that whoever from the group is selected to be the president – the rest of us will support that person.”

Harford said they will give more details on their plans after October 15. “We want to unveil what our plans are after the nomination when we are introducing our candidates. We have actually formulated some plans...all our delegates have committed themselves fully to being faithful to the stakeholders and to the game.”

Look Loy has stated he would not put his name up for elections, but he is in full support of the United Slate and whoever attempts to unseat John-Williams.

Look Loy said, “I will support them. I am helping to, along with others, obviously prepare the platform of the group...and I will be helping them to campaign, to speak to people and to leaders in the other areas of football. I will be very active, I just don’t want a post.” The TT Super League president said meetings are held constantly. “We have been meeting regularly ever since. We won’t start now, that has been an ongoing process.” Local stakeholders and TTFA members have criticised the TTFA and its president for their decisions. They have questioned the transparency and accountability including the lack of information concerning the construction of the Home of Football in Couva. Attempts to contact John-Williams proved futile.