Marijuana seized during Santa Cruz patrol

An afternoon raid led to the seizure of 16 packets ot marijuana today.

Police said during the patrol which began at midday and ended at 4 pm, they visited the Arnold Dwarika Recreation Grounds in Santa Cruz where they found the drugs in plastic packets.

No one was held in relation to the find, but Santa Cruz CID are continuing enquiries.

The exercise was led by Insp Marshall and supervised by Cpl Maharaj.

Constables Mykoo, De Francois and Walters also participated.