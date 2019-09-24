Flood of rubbish Ministers hit TT’s littering culture

A pile of plastic bottles near the Diego Martin river, Sierra Leone Road after the area was flooded last week.

THE illegal dumping of rubbish and unauthorised construction were among the contributing factors that led to widespread flooding over the past 48 hours.

This was the view of various ministers at a press conference at the National Security Ministry, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, yesterday.

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein issued a stern warning to people who dump rubbish illegally that would be charged and prosecuted if found. He said while his ministry, through the police and various regional corporations, would do its part in enforcing anti-littering laws, he wanted stiffer penalties to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We will be doing an assessment at the ministry and people who continue to dump illegally, when we find them, they will be charged and taken to court. We have had one person charged so far. Someone brought a video of someone dumping, so we took that video and the person was charged. Unfortunately, when they were charged with a fine, they got a discount. The fine was about $3000 and they got a discount of $500.

“So we’re going to make sure we have the cooperation of the people so we can go out there and find these people. If you watch the debris after the flood, it’s only plastic bottles and styrofoam and all those things. I don’t know why we can’t come together and live as clean, law-abiding citizens.”

Hosein also called on the 14 municipal corporations to do their part in enforcing the laws to assist communities in reducing littering.

For his part Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said illegal construction was also partly responsible for the extent of the flooding. “All you need is one breach to flood out an entire village, because once you breach there, the water has an access and it gets progressively wider.

“Last year, we had an issue at a school where the entire school was flooded because one person decided to put a water pipe from their sink into the river. The force of the river cleared away all the dirt because when they filled it back up, they did not compact the dirt. That caused the entire Kelly Village to flood out.” Sinanan said it was also apparent that the theft of certain materials designed to reinforce river banks from construction sites was another factor in the flooding. Citing one incident where he confronted people who stole material from a river bank, he said the perpetrators attempted to defend their actions by blaming each other.

“Unfortunately, the material used to build the river banks is very attractive to some people, so they will wait for the contractors to put the material there and then steal it. I remember, the year before, going to Kelly Village when it was flooded out and the residents were complaining only to find out that two of them were arguing with each other over who stole more material. It’s something we have to deal with and use the heavy hand of the law to deal with it.”

Describing the activities as “irresponsible” National Security Minister Stuart Young said the police would be investigating these reports and warned there were laws to treat with offenders.

Young said while the weather alert has been downgraded from orange to yellow, the threat of riverine flooding remained at red and more rainfall was expected.