Ex-husband in court for breaching protection order

A MAN has appeared in court charged with breaching a protection order, malicious wounding, and breaking and entering a home.

Vince Walker, 52, appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando magistrates’ court and pleaded not guilty.

The charges alleged that on September 10, Walker went to the home of his ex-common-law wife, Brenell Nelson and her husband, Kareem Nelson, at Embacadere, San Fernando. The charges alleged that Walker wounded both after breaking into their apartment. Brenell and Kareem were slashed with a knife. They sought treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

A protection order had been taken out against Walker and he was ordered to refrain from going within 100 meters of the woman.

To the charges, laid by PC Crawford of the San Fernando CID, he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan said he had no objection to bail, but as a condition, Walker should not go within 100 meters of the Nelsons.

Connor granted him $85,000 bail to reappear on October 21.