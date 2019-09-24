Ekesa, Francis take Flow Energy titles

Athletes compete during the Flow Energy Sunday event at the Queen’s Park Savannah recently. The event was hosted by Flow and the Rainbow Warriors Triathlon Club.

ALEX Ekesa and April Francis were the one-lap run winners of this year’s Flow Energy Sunday. The race, which took place recently, was a partnership between Flow and the Rainbow Warriors Triathlon Club.

Ekesa won the men’s title in 11 minutes and 17 seconds (11:17) and Francis took the women’s crown in 15:27.

The event, held around the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, included a two-person team relay for one runner and one biker, as well as races for the young stars (youth duathlon).

The races were open to adults and young runners between the ages of seven and 15.

RESULTS

Savannah One-Lap Run

One-Lap Run - Flow Team Men “Flow Chargers”

Kevin Nelson

Kevin Sampath

Calvin Pierre

One-Lap Run - Flow Team Women “Flow Chargers”

Davina Cornwall

Alana Francis

Aneisha Carrington

One-Lap Run - Overall Women

April Francis - 15:27

Sjaelan Evans - 15:29

Aniqua Bailey - 16:21

One-Lap Run - Overall Men

Alex Ekesa - 11:17

Sherwyn Stapleton - 11:35

Nicholas Romany - 11:40

Adult Duathlon

Women’s Overall

Chantel Le Maitre - 54:22

Kristin Scott - 56:28

Khrystanne George - 56:53

Men’s Overall

Kelvin Johnson - 43:38

Collin Pereira - 44:19

Mark London - 44:41

Team Relay Duathlon - All Men

RJR Double Trouble One - Shirvan Baboolal/Liam Trepte - 40:09

One A Week Fire - Michael Honore/Nikolai Ho - 40:41

RJR Double Trouble Two - Richard Jones/Selik Leacock - 42:13

Team Relay Duathlon - All Women

Savannah Girls - Salina Pouchet/Simone Sadler - 51:02

Team Relay Duathlon - Mixed

DNA Fitness - Edmond Ramirez/Emily Ramirez - 55:51

Sabres Scorchers - Diana Bedashi/Amit Mohan - 1:06:14

Runners And Walkers - Marcia Pile/Eucief Nixon - 1:08:27

Youth Duathlon

Kids Duathlon Girls 10-12

Jenae-Marie Allum-Price - 17:16

Melania Nanton - 17:26

Alyssa Cheekes - 19:57

Kids Duathlon Boys 10-12

Ross Wortman - 16:36

Tristan Scott - 16:36

Kevin Lewis - 17:15

Kids Duathlon Girls 13-15

Rebecca Lezama - 16:31

Makaira Wallace - 17:21

Chiara Mohammed - 19:24

Kids Duathlon Boys 13-15

Graeme Waithe Toussaint - 14:50

James Castagne-Hay - 14:50

Caleb Gittens - 17:24

Kids Duathlon Girls 6-9

Maleah Butler - 7:07

Melina Lopez - 8:08

Leah De Freitas - 8:22

Kids Duathlon Boys 6-9

Josiah Alexander - 6:23

Jahziel Gordon - 6:49

Declan De Freitas - 7:48

Babyathlon Girls

Skyla Leeloo

Halle Gooding

Milana Kuizon

Babyathlon Boys

Ty Scott

Jahleel Gordon

Elijah Johnson