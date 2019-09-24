Decomposing body identified as Belmont kidnap victim

File photo

THE decomposing body of a man found along Saddle Road, Santa Cruz, has been identified as that of 43-year-old Richard Chin Attong, who was reported as kidnapped from his Belmont home last week.

Police said one of Attong's relatives positively identified him yesterday and an autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Wednesday.

Attong was reported missing last week Monday by a relative who noticed his pet dogs were not fed.

After viewing CCTV security footage at the house, she saw two men forcing Attong into his grey Nissan Navara before driving off.

Attong's car was found at Pancho Lane, El Socorro, hours later.

On Friday last at around 9.15 am, passers by noticed what appeared to be the outline of a man in some bushes at the side of Saddle Road in Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz CID went to the scene and found the badly decomposing body of a man.

Investigators said owing to the state of decomposition they could not tell if the body had any marks of violence. They originally suspected it was Attong as the body had the same clothes he was reported missing in.