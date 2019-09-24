Clean-up after Karen

Cepep workers were busy yesterday removing slush and debris from the Eastern Main Road in San Juan yesterday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Clean up and relief efforts in several east and central communities affected by Tropical Storm Karen started yesterday.

Members of the Red Cross told Newsday the focus is assisting with clean up and restoration in Couva and Waterloo before mobilising the relief team in the Bamboo area.

The Red Cross officials assisted workers from the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Development in pumping out water and distributing cleaning kits which included mops, brooms and disinfectant to residents in Waterloo.

Jill De Bourgh, president of TT Red Cross said the effort will continue in Bamboo No.2 and throughout Tobago. “We are linked with local government and the state agency in getting assessments in the communities that were affected.”

She said the team drove through other affected communities yesterday to assess the impact and will be sending a team to distribute relief items throughout the week. “The clean-up is most critical. We are getting one or two reports of persons who would have lost everything and need food and clothing. We are waiting for water to recede so a team can move in to assist.” Those willing to contribute with cleaning supplies can drop off items at 6 Fitzblackman Drive in Woodbrook, Ruth Avenue in San Fernando and the Tobago branch at Signal Hill. The society can also be contacted at 623-4974. Nirad Tewarie, CEO of the American Chamber, said the chamber has not led any relief efforts at this time but is supporting organisations which are providing relief. He said Prestige Holdings donated meals and the chamber will continue to work with organisations in distributing the meals to those affected by the disaster

Ricardo Mohammed, president of the Sangre Grande Chamber, said they are evaluating the situation so that help can be given to those affected.

He said Sangre Grande wasn’t as badly hit as he expected, and even though the river banks were full, there was no damage which required major relief efforts.