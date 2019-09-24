Abraham to compete at Criterium Cycling Champs

TT cyclist Emile Abraham, fourth from right, along with other cyclists who will compete at the National Criterium Championships at Nelson Mandela Park in St Clair, today.

EXPERIENCED TT cyclist Emile Abraham will be among the riders competing in the main event when the National Criterium Championships pedal off at Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, at 2 pm, today.

The event will be the final national title on the 2019 TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) calendar up for grabs. The event, sponsored by Computer Power and Supplies (CPS), will give riders a final opportunity to add points to their overall leader status in their respective categories.

In action will be tiny-mites, juveniles, juniors, masters and elite cyclists. There will also be special events for the youth development category, who will have a series of sprint races. Some of the notable names taking part in the elite category are Pan American Games medallist Abraham, multiple championship medal winner Adam Alexander and Jovian Gomez. The trio will be part of the 30-lap main event.

Managing director of CPS Patrick Phillips has been a past sponsor of the championships and has stepped up once again to continue lending his support to the sport.

The event will also give pan enthusiasts the chance to hear Tobago band NGC Steel Xplosions (third place winner in Panorama 2019).

The band is coming to Trinidad just for the event and will be awarded a special prize from CPS for its performance this year. Also carded amongst these activities are a bouncy castle and face painting as a special treat for children. The TTCF has invited competitors from the TT Triathlon Federation to be part of the races to get more people involved in this form of racing.