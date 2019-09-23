Watch how you dump garbage HDC head tells Oropune Gdns residents

RUBBISH FLOOD: Rubbish washes down this water course in Barataria along with flood waters caused by Tropical Storm Karen.

VALDEEN SHEARS

MANAGING Director of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Brent Lyons yesterday appealed to residents of Oropune Gardens to be mindful of garbage dumped in drains and garbage disposal in and around their community.

Lyons who visited the area shortly before midday made this comment after being asked about a number of garbage bags seen briefly

at the entrance of the detention pond at the back of 6th Avenue. Lyons and other HDC officials were yesterday continuing assessments of affected areas, including Greenvale and Oropune Gardens.

“Please use any means to ask your community to be aware that the garbage taken from the ponds are getting there from stuff thrown into the drains, garbage left on the roadways and side of roads,” he said.

The Corporation’s Divisional Manager, Estate Management, Larry McDonald, yesterday said, the garbage retrieved, consisted mostly of plastic bottles.

Workers and trucks attached to the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation (TPRC), were during recent times, seen removing debris from within the community. Last week, members of the TPRC did a walk through in the area to assist with clean up and the general upkeep of the community. Residents voice concerns about their vehicles: When asked about residents concerns for their vehicles, should the area be flooded again, Lysons said it was the residents responsibility to move their vehicles to higher grounds, should they see rising water levels.

McDonald said compensation to flood affected residents were initiated by the Ministry of Social Services, last year and only for those who had lost household items. He did, state though, that there were areas, namely the north eastern end of Oropune, which is not affected by flood waters and could be considered safer for parking.

However, McDonald said, owners now risked the security of their vehicles. He added that residents should come together and request increased police patrols, should they relocate their vehicles to areas away from their homes.

According to a release from HDC, members from its Emergency Preparedness and Response Team, had been deployed to “the most vulnerable communities distributing flood bags, assessing the levels in water courses and conducting other preparedness measures”.

“The team, led by the MD, (Brent Lyons) is in contact with first responders and the relevant municipal corporations. If our communities are impacted the HDC will work with the first responder agencies to respond and attend to those affected.” assured the release. The HDC release also urged residents to be vigilant and alert and pay attention to warnings from the agencies and the media.