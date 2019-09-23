Vemco launches new Lipton Ice Tea

Bartender Francisco makes a cocktail using Lipton’s Iced Tea at the launch on Saturday.

ONE OF the biggest food and beverage distributers and manufacturers in the Caribbean on Saturday launched it’s newest product in TT, Lipton Ice Tea.

Speaking to members of the media at the launch at BHP Billiton building, Invaders Bay, Port of Spain, Vemco CEO Christopher Alcazar said, “Lipton Ice Tea for us is something that fits right in the groove of us in a Caribbean island. The ice tea market is certainly not a huge one in TT but globally it’s massive.”

He said in this difficult economy companies were looking for ways to cut costs and so Vemco was trying to continue to solidify its position in the market by working with culture, on team development and by keeping up with changing trends in the market.

He said Lipton Ice Tea was a healthier option to carbonated beverages and worked well with TT people who live in the sea and the sun. He said he was glad to have the brand in the portfolio as part of the Pepsi range of products as people trust the Lipton brand and would connect to it.

Alcazar said although the drink was being imported, depending on its success Vemco would look into local production and eventually carrying it to the rest of the Caribbean.

Project manager for Lipton Ice Tea Oriane Mouttet-Sabga, explained that it was a ready-to-drink beverage in lemon and peach flavours. She said so far people love it as they find it refreshing and not too sweet so she believed it would do well.

“TT is becoming a more fast-paced, fun, active kind of culture so people are moving away from unhealthy drinks. They are looking for something quick, easy, healthy, delicious to just grab and go for their fast-paced lives.”

Carla Alleyne, brand manger at Vemco, added that it was a lifestyle brand with no fat, low sugar and low sodium. She said the tagline, “soak up the sun,” highlighted that the sun is a natural source of energy and power. She said it was about living your best life, living out loud, and about socialising with friends and family.

The 400ml serving bottle is already available at major supermarkets including Massy Stores, JTA, and Extra Foods, and should be available at more locations in the near future.