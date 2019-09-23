N Touch
Monday 23 September 2019
Tropical storm Karen, the aftermath

A walk through the flood cover street at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
A walk through the flood cover street at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

After tropical storm Karen caused floods in parts of TT, communities are joining hands with clean-up teams to regain some amount of normalcy.  Sureash Cholai captured bits of the aftermath.

This pick up as damage by rising water of the Santa Crua river in La Canoa .PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A CEPEP crew engage in clean up operations along the Eastern Main Road San Juan . PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Agriculture land at Bamboo NO 2 under flood water. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Temple Street Bamboo No 1 Valsayn

A family walk home in a flood cover Temple Street , at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A man walk through the flood cover street at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Residenst clean up mud and debris along La Canoa Road , Santa Crus that was flooded out Sunday. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A mini back hoe tractor clear rubble from the Santa Cruz river. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Workers from the San Juan Laventille Corporation clears debris if from the the Bourg Mulatresse RC school in Santa Cruz . PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A family walk home in a flood cover Temple Street , at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A walk through the flood cover street at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Afermath of Sunday rain at La Canoa Road , Santa Cruz PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A man in wheelchair was seen cleaning dirt from the Eastern Main Road , San juan with a hose. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

A family walk home in a flood cover Temple Street , at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
