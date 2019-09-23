Tropical storm Karen, the aftermath

REGINALD DUMAS Part I YOU MAY recall telling a PNM group in late March 1995…
THE GOVERNMENT’S decision to designate the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) the preferred choice in…
FOR THE second time in the space of six months we state the importance of…
MAYOR OF Port of Spain Joel Martinez last week Friday presented Nicholas Paul with a…
THE EDITOR: Hats off to Wayne Chance of Vision on Mission and all the participants…
THE EDITOR: The untenable rant by the teacher at the Tranquillity Government Primary School is…
THE EDITOR: It is totally disgusting, shameful and in poor taste that Caricom would not…
THE EDITOR: Why are youths of today so angry? Who’s to blame – the government…
After tropical storm Karen caused floods in parts of TT, communities are joining hands with clean-up teams to regain some amount of normalcy. Sureash Cholai captured bits of the aftermath.
This pick up as damage by rising water of the Santa Crua river in La Canoa .PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
A CEPEP crew engage in clean up operations along the Eastern Main Road San Juan . PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
Agriculture land at Bamboo NO 2 under flood water. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
Temple Street Bamboo No 1 Valsayn
A family walk home in a flood cover Temple Street , at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
A man walk through the flood cover street at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
Residenst clean up mud and debris along La Canoa Road , Santa Crus that was flooded out Sunday. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
A mini back hoe tractor clear rubble from the Santa Cruz river. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
Workers from the San Juan Laventille Corporation clears debris if from the the Bourg Mulatresse RC school in Santa Cruz . PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
A walk through the flood cover street at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
Afermath of Sunday rain at La Canoa Road , Santa Cruz PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
A man in wheelchair was seen cleaning dirt from the Eastern Main Road , San juan with a hose. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
A family walk home in a flood cover Temple Street , at Bamboo No 1 Valsayn. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI
