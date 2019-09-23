Stapleton edges Ekesa for Venture 5K crown

Local runner Sherwyn Stapelton of Trinidad and Tobago Runners Club, centre, collects the Desmond Baxter challenge trophy from Dale Baxter, son of Desmond Baxter, yesterday. Stapleton emerged the overall and local winner of the Venture Credit Union 5K, which started in front of Venture Credit Union office in Couva. Alos pictured are (from left) Baxter’s daughters Diane, Doreen and Dorinda.

SHERWYN Stapleton edged Kenyan Alex Ekesa by two seconds yesterday morning to win the annual Venture Credit Union 5K in Couva. Stapleton, 30, and Ekesa, 36, have been involved in some close battles recently locally, including the Van Sertima 5K two months ago where the former prevailed.

With the island under a tropical storm warning, the athletes braved the bad weather to compete in the 20th edition of the popular event.

Stapleton crossed the finish line in a brisk 14 minutes and 54 seconds, ahead of Ekesa (14:56) and Winston Missigher (15:17) respectively. Veronica Jepkoskei Ngososei was the overall female winner.

The winner in the open TT category was expected to receive $2,000, with the top finisher in the open and international category taking home US$700.