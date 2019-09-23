South lawyers feeling neglected

Photo: Jeff Mayers

THE current court-sharing arrangement between the San Fernando high and magistrates' courts was not touched on by Chief Justice Ivor Archie in last Monday's law term opening.

South lawyers are worried, notwithstanding the planned relocation to the corner of Sutton and Irving streets. The Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL), in a statement yesterday, said no work has started at the site which once housed the Trinidad Islandwide Cane Farmers' Association.

The ASL, in a statement signed by its president Michael Rooplal, said, "The legal fraternity celebrated the opening of the 2019-2020 law term on September 16. However, the ceremonial opening was no cause for celebration for southern practitioners as the dire circumstances facing the southern legal community continue unabated. Notwithstanding several public statements months ago by both the Judiciary and the Government concerning the relocation of the San Fernando Magistrates to the corner of Sutton and Irving Streets, San Fernando, no physical works have yet commenced at the proposed site."

The association said several requests to the Judiciary to discuss ways of increasing the efficiency of the court-sharing arrangement has been met with no response.

Magistrates utilise two of the courtrooms in the high court ­– one session in the morning and another from 2 pm. Administrative staff are also housed in the high court. The old magistrates' court building across the road has been condemned.

Attorneys have described the arrangement as a "junior sec system" which is becoming too chaotic. The ASL said the current arrangement has not only resulted in inefficiency and inconvenience in the delivery of justice in San Fernando, but is frustrating the rights of litigants and accused people, to have their cases determined in a timely manner.

"Presently, there is only one magistrate sitting on afternoons. This magistrate is responsible for the lists of the San Fernando 2nd, 3rd and 6th magistrates’ courts, together with all the charge cases which may have been laid during the particular day. This has resulted in this single magistrate sitting until after 7 pm on a number of occasions. Needless to say, this has placed additional strain on court employees, police officers and attorneys, in a system already overburdened."