Sedition Act still on law books Opposition Leader fails

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. FILE PHOTO

THE Private Member’s Bill, the Sedition Repeal Bill 2019 brought by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in Parliament last Friday to do away with the 1920 Sedition Act, was rejected after Government outvoted her 20 to 15.

Persad-Bissessar who made two blunders during her five minute speech was ridiculed by the Government members. She first said the bill was birthed 100 years ago in 2019. She was corrected and apologized to the house saying she was overcoming a bout of the flu and then correctly said it was birthed from the labour riots in 1919. Then she said that the act came at the end of world war two and after jeers from the Government again corrected herself and said world war one. One person was heard shouting “1919 is a rum you know” referring to Angostura 1919 rum.

Not to be deterred by the innuendo, Persad-Bissessar continued her presentation telling Deputy Speaker of the House Esmond Forde that the law was enacted to protect the Crown at the time against anything that will cause uprising against the monarchy. She said the repressive law, in 1920 saw to quell labour uprisings. Under the law there are 105 publications she said that can have the owner arrested which include newspapers from Cuba, China and Russia. She added that The Negro World, a weekly newspaper by Marcus Garvey is one such publication that could land the owner in jail, according to the act.

The law she said was unconstitutional, a breach of fundamental rights of citizens, vague and a direct breach of Section One of the constitution. She added that there are several other laws that adequately cover some of the concerns that the Sedition Act seek to address and therefore there is no need to amend the law but to repeal it in its entirety. The motion was seconded by opposition Chief Whip David Lee.

In his two minute response, Fitzgerald Hinds said the Opposition Leader had no concerns over the law during the 11 years her political party was in government. He said not even under the state of emergency was the repeal of the law considered pointing out that both Persad-Bissessar and her then attorney general Anand Ramlogan “bullied” a child.

To repeal the law without a replacement is reckless and irresponsible, Hinds said adding that the Government rejected the motion, leading to the vote.

The issue of repealing the century old law came following the arrest of THA minority and labour leader Watson Duke. In August, the leader of the Public Services Association (PSA), was charged with sedition for statements allegedly made by him during a rally at the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) office on November 16, 2018. Duke is currently on $250,000 bail and will return to court on December 13.