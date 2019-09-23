Republic Day celebrations to ignite pride, patriotism

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

For the tenth straight year, Roxborough will be the centre of the Republic Day celebrations in Tobago for the country’s 43rd anniversary as a Republic.

The theme of this years’ celebration is “Celebrating the Journey” and will be held by the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Secretary.

Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation Nadine Stewart-Phillips made the announcement as she addressed Wednesday’s post Executive Council media briefing at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex in Scarborough.

Stewart-Phillips said: “The theme is meant to ignite joy and pride as a republic nation.”

The celebrations will entail a cultural extravaganza and fireworks.

“The objectives of the cultural extravaganza is to engender a sense of nationhood pride and appreciation in our society, to create an opportunity for the division and the THA to offer a patriotic, entertaining and educational event to the public, to celebrate with pride our achievement as a people, to come together as a people and celebrate our cultural fulfilment as an island,” she said.

The day starts with a parade put on by the Office of the Prime Minister under the auspices of the MP for Tobago East, Ayanna Webster-Roy. The procession will begin at 9am from Lammy Road to Pirates Boat Yard to the Cyd Gray Stadium in Roxborough.

This is expected to be followed by the annual Roxborough regatta, hosted by the Roxborough Fishermen Association at the village’s jetty.

The cultural extravaganza at 6pm, also at the Cyd Gray Sporting complex, will make way for the fireworks display at 8pm.

“We are asking you to bring your family to the East and spend the entire Republic Day with us.”

This event is free to the public and will feature an impressive line-up of local and national acts, performing an entertaining mix of dances, instrumental pieces and vocal performances.