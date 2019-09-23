President: ‘We remain united by the Republican constitution’

President Paula-Mae Weekes.

WITH a message focused on maintaining peace and unity in TT, President Paula-Mae Weekes recognised the country's 43rd year of being a republic.

In her annual Republic Day speech, she recalled TT's independent spirit, and said the country has an "ever-evolving identity."

On September 24, 1976, the TT parliament met, for the first time, under the new Republican constitution.

"The republican status was the result of a concerted effort by the engineers of our independence who firmly believed that we had the tenacity, the resolution and the means to carry out the complete administration of our affairs," she said.

She said Republic Day is an appropriate occasion to recognise one's responsibility to defend the rights and dignity of countrymen, and re-committing to the principles of discipline, tolerance and production.

“Today, 43 years later, we take stock of our achievements, setbacks and identity in constant evolution. We have experienced the characteristic ebb and flow of a developing society and, although we recognize these growing pains, we also recognize that we have escaped much of the danger that affects other young nations in our region and around the world. In the midst of our circumstances, we can remain united by the Republican constitution that establishes and guarantees our fundamental rights and freedoms.”