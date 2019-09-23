Police cars left ‘high and dry’ No damage to police stations says COP

More than a dozen police vehicles outside Prime Minister’s Residence at La Fantasie Road in St Ann’s.

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith confirmed there were no reports of damage to police stations or police equipment.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, Griffith said police vehicles were left in "high and dry areas" to ensure that flood waters did not affect them.

He said there was "considerable damage" done to police vehicles during last year’s rainy season, so adjustments were made to ensure its did not happen again.

Units like the K9 unit were also damaged by flood waters last year.

Caribbean Airlines' communications office said all flights are back online, and extra jets will be available to accommodate people whose flights were cancelled yesterday because of the bad weather.

In a tweet, the airline also noted that date change fees for September 22 (yesterday) would be waived.

TTEC communications manager Annabelle Bresnell said up to press time, 98 per cent of Trinidad’s power outages were restored, while power had been restored in Studley Park, parts of Charlotteville and other areas in the east in Tobago.

She said the Windward side of the island was affected the worst, and T&Tec workers in Tobago had been working non-stop to restore power to the island. Bresnell added three trucks and additional crews were taken to the sister isle to support the workers. She said TTEC was working to bring power back to the island by night-time.

On Sunday, tropical storm Karen formed in TT, dumping what is estimated as a month’s worth of rain in about 24 hours. The subsequent flooding caused by the bad weather resulted in parts of TT being evacuated, water treatment plants being shut down, and several electrical poles being downed from high winds.