PM thanks first responders Rowley: Country better prepared this year for floods

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister on Monday delivered a video message of support to the people of TT, praising the government’s response to the adverse effects of Tropical Storm Karen.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Dr Rowley noted that a major issue on the agenda that day was climate change. His Caribbean colleagues Andrew Holness of Jamaica, Mia Mottley of Barbados and Allen Chastanet from St Lucia had earlier participated at the UN Climate Summit.

“(We experienced), as we experienced last year, approximately 30 days rain in one day. And (this has) had significant effects on the national community. Fortunately, unlike last year where over 200,000 citizens were affected directly by extended flooding and trauma, this year even though the rainfall was of an equivalent level, we have come out of it – with some damage and a certain amount of disruption ­– but certainly not on the scale we experienced in 2018.”

He thanked first responders, including the Ministry of Works and Transport, National Security and Local Government – as well as the attendant ministers – for their work after the passage of Karen.

“(We were) considered better prepared this year, invested a lot of resources in many of our watercourses – particularly in widening the Caroni and other major watercourses, did considerable work, but more importantly we were able to respond to the effects of this excessive rainfall.”

Even though he was not in the country, Rowley said he received extensive reports of Karen’s effects “from Roxborough (in Tobago) to South and Central Trindiad).”

“I want us to be vigilant. As you know, we are still in the rainy season and we can still expect…excessive rainfall. The state agencies will do everything possible to make comfortable those who have been disrupted by this weather.”

Rowley had a busy first day at the UN, meeting first with Vladimir Voronkov, UN under-secretary-general from the counter-terrorism unit.

TT has been chosen to host a UN conference focusing on combatting the threat of terrorism in the region sometime early next year. The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism will collaborate with Caricom for a regional counter-terrorism strategy. He also met with UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to discuss challenges to peace and security in the region, as well as climate change and the difficulties some developing nations have with accessing financing.

The UN General Assembly opens today with the theme: Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion.

Rowley is scheduled to speak on Friday afternoon.