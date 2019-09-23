Ministers on flooding: Littering and illegal development to blame

Debris block by the bridge atop the Santa Cruz river. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

UNAUTHORISED construction and the illegal dumping of rubbish were among the contributing factors that led to widespread flooding over the past 48 hours, according to various ministers at a press conference at the National Security Ministry, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, this afternoon.

Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein issued a stern warning to people who dump rubbish illegally. He said they would be charged and prosecuted if found. He said while his ministry, through the police and various regional corporations, would do their part in enforcing anti-littering laws, he lamented that stricter penalties ought to be placed as a deterrent to others.

"We have had one person charged so far, someone brought a video of someone dumping, so we took that video and the person was charged. Unfortunately, when they were charged with a fine, they got a discount. The fine was about $3000 and they got a discount of $500.

"So we're going to make sure we have the co-operation of the people out there so we can go out there and find these people, because if you watch the debris after the flood, it's only plastic bottles and styrofoam and all those things. I don't know why we can't come together and live as clean, law-abiding citizens."

Hosein also called on the 14 municipal corporations to do their part in enforcing the laws to assist communities in reducing littering.

For his part works and transport minister Rohan Sinanan said illegal construction was also partly responsible for the extent of flooding.

"All you need is one breach to flood out an entire village, because once you breach there, the water has access and it gets progressively wider.

"Last year we had an issue at a school, where the entire school was flooded, because one person decided to put a water pipe from their sink into the river. The force of the river cleared away all the dirt because when they filled it back up, they did not compact the dirt. That caused the entire Kelly Village to flood out."

Sinanan said it was also apparent that the theft of certain materials designed to reinforce river banks from construction sites was another factor in the flooding.

Describing the activities as "selfish," national security minister Stuart Young said the police would be investigating these reports and said there were laws in place to treat with offenders.