Man bonded on ganja charge Charged almost 2 decades ago

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds.

A TOBAGO man who was convicted of trafficking marijuana after he was charged almost two decades ago has been put on a $50,000 bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. In default of the stipulated condition on the bond, Nazim Ali will have to pay $25,000.

He was sentenced by Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds in the Tobago High Court after he was convicted by a jury in July. In her sentencing decision, Ramsumair-Hinds apologised to Ali for the length of time it took for his case to come to trial. He was charged in November 2000, and his case went to trial in July. He was 17-years-old when charged.

“I do not wish to cast blame anywhere, and those who operate in and understand without pretence, how the criminal justice system is structured and staffed, appreciate how challenging it is to attribute fault,” she said. However, she said she was heartened, although tired, by the early successes of the new docket system introduced in February.

“This system has allowed the 10 Puisne judges of the Criminal Division to approach their individual portion of the criminal case-load strategically… With all due respect, Lady Justice may have been slow to address Mr Ali’s wrongdoing, but she is not blind,” she added.

In sentencing Ali, she said while she did not want to seem to be encouraging unlawful activity as an acceptable means of contending with the rigours and responsibilities of life, she acknowledged that he “was a young man who was poor, so poor that he was not allowed to attend high school.”

She took notice of his illiteracy from him being barely able to scribble his name on his bail bond. He was also convicted in 2002 and sentenced to three years for a similar offence.

In her sentencing decision the judge said, “He had just been ushered into adulthood and was a newly minted father. I am not out of touch with the common man. I firmly believe that in those circumstances and in that period of his life, Mr Ali was one of the victims of the illicit drug trade himself.”

She said Ali had already paid a heavy price of a three-year sentence and now earned a humble and decent living and lived well with his family, his four children and “more than one ‘child-mother,’” most of whom gave testimonials on his behalf. Ramsumair-Hinds also took notice of the 19 years it took for the matter, which lasted two days, to reach to trial.

“This remained hanging over his head, already stymied regarding job prospects, for almost two decades. To punish a man with a heavy hand now is to have a heart of stone. It frankly would be unjust. 17 years is almost enough to take a baby to adulthood,” she said.

State attorney Stacy Laloo-Chong and Josanne Forrester represented the State while Criston J Williams and Shanice Edwards represented Ali.