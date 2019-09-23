Le Hunte: Dam filled with heavy rain

The water level at the Hollis Reservoir before the heavy rain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

There was at least one benefit to the heavy rainfall experienced over the past 48 hours and that was the return of one of the Water and Sewage Authority's (WASA) reservoirs with water, according to Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte at a press conference this afternoon.

Responding to questions from reporters at the Ministry of National Security, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Le Hunte said while some dams have shown some increase in capacity, the Hollis and Navet dams were still below sufficient levels.

"Some of our dams are doing a little better, but it means in some areas we are still below the levels, especially in the areas of the Hollis and Navet dams continues in spite of being filled up by 100 million gallons of rainfall, they are still way below the required levels."

He said despite this shortfall he was pleased with the responses of officials and technicians from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) and WASA and promised that those without power would be reconnected before the end of the day.

He also said recorded rainfall surpassed the average expectation by 20 per cent.